Stars' Landon Bow: Sent back to AHL
Bow was sent down to AHL Texas after a very brief NHL stint, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bow was called up with Ben Bishop's uncertain health status after taking a puck to the facemask. However, with Bishop slated to start Monday, Bow will head back down to the AHL to get more work. The 22-year-old goalie has yet to make an NHL appearance and likely won't get that chance this season.
