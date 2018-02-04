Bow was sent down to AHL Texas after a very brief NHL stint, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bow was called up with Ben Bishop's uncertain health status after taking a puck to the facemask. However, with Bishop slated to start Monday, Bow will head back down to the AHL to get more work. The 22-year-old goalie has yet to make an NHL appearance and likely won't get that chance this season.