Stars' Landon Bow: Sent down to minors
Bow was reassigned to AHL Texas on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Even with both Ben Bishop (strain) and Anton Khudobin (undisclosed) dealing with minor injuries, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Bow headed for the minors, as he wasn't going to steal a spot away from the aforementioned players. The youngster figures to split time with Colton Point for AHL Texas.
