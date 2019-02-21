Bow was reassigned to AHL Texas on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bow was the odd man out following news that Ben Bishop (upper body) will dress as the backup to Anton Khudobin for Thursday's game against the Blues. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Bow has an ideal build for an NHL goalie, but his lack of experience (two games) at the top level makes him the logical choice for additional service time in the minors.