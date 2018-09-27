Stars' Landon Bow: Slated for full 60 Friday
Bow will play the full game in net Friday against the Blues, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bow has stuck around in NHL camp with the Stars while Anton Khudobin (undisclosed) battles a minor issue. The 23-year-old netminder played reasonably well at AHL Texas last season, owning a 2.86 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 46 games and he should return there by Opening Night. However, he should also be on the shortlist of names for promotion in the event a netminder is sidelined during the regular season.
