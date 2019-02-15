Bow stepped in for Anton Khudobin against the Lightning on Thursday and made four of a possible five saves.

It wasn't a good night for Dallas in general, as the team suffered a 6-0 defeat for which Bow was on the hook for one goal allowed. The 23-year-old should be headed back down to AHL Texas soon with Ben Bishop (upper body) nearing a return to the lineup. In the minors, Bow is 18-10-2 with a 2.70 GAA, which should earn him a modest pay raise this offseason, as he is set to become a restricted free agent July 1.