Stars' Landon Bow: Tending twine Tuesday
Bow will start in goal for the first two periods of Tuesday's exhibition matchup with Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bow saw very limited action at the top level last season, as he only appeared in two games, making 18 of 19 possible saves over his short time on the ice. The Stars didn't waste any time this offseason getting the 24-year-old under contract to provide depth behind Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.