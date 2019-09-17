Bow will start in goal for the first two periods of Tuesday's exhibition matchup with Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bow saw very limited action at the top level last season, as he only appeared in two games, making 18 of 19 possible saves over his short time on the ice. The Stars didn't waste any time this offseason getting the 24-year-old under contract to provide depth behind Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin.