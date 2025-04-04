Bichsel scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Bichsel tacked on a goal at 12:42 of the third period to produce the final score. He has two points, a plus-4 rating, 17 PIM and 16 hits across his last five contests. The 20-year-old is doing fine in a limited role on the third pairing, earning seven points, 31 shots on net, 132 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 32 appearances. Offense probably won't be his calling card in the long run, but he's shaping up to be a physically intimidating bottom-four option who can take care of business in his own zone.