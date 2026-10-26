Bichsel notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Bichsel helped to force a turnover and then set up Mikko Rantanen on the Stars' last goal. The 22-year-old Bichsel isn't a strong source of offense, but he is playing in a top-four role at even strength. He has a helper, six shots on net, 24 hits, 19 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 outings this season. If he continues to block shots at a significant rate, he'll have some appeal in banger leagues, though hits will be his top area of production.