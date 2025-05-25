Bichsel logged an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Bichsel was originally credited with the Stars' goal, but he had to settle for the primary helper on a Jason Robertson tally after a scoring update. The 21-year-old Bichsel has played every game this postseason, but this was his first point in 16 appearances. He's added 12 shots on net, 66 hits, seven blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating while filling a third-pairing role. While the results are starting to get away from the Stars, Bichsel continues to gain valuable experience early in his career, and he could be poised to take on a larger role as a shutdown defenseman in 2025-26.