Bichsel (lower body) will require surgery that will sideline him for six weeks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Tuesday. In addition, Bichsel was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Bichsel was injured against the Senators on Sunday and is now facing a long-term stint on the sidelines. Given his recovery timeline, the 21-year-old blueliner's placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. Without Bichsel in the lineup, Vladislav Kolyachonok figures to step into the lineup versus the Rangers on Tuesday and beyond.