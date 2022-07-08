Bichsel was selected 18th overall by the Stars in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Bichsel is a beast. He's already close to 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds of pure muscle, and he just turned 18 in May. Wow. He's a defensive defender who isn't afraid to handle the puck, although he's not exactly poised with it. Then again, he doesn't have to be. Bichsel will never be confused with Zdeno Chara, and in an ideal world, he settles in as a 4/5 defender who's more Esa Lindell or Jamie Oleksiak than Rasmus Ristolainen.