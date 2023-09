Bichsel (ankle) practiced with other members of the Stars on Friday.

Bichsel suffered a broken ankle in May that required surgery. It's not clear if he'll be ready for the start of the season, but the fact that he's on the ice is a good sign. Bichsel had a goal, six points and 47 PIM in 42 games with Leksands of the Swedish Hockey League last year. Dallas took him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.