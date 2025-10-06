Bichsel was loaned to AHL Texas on Monday.

While Bichsel will briefly join the minor-league club ahead of the regular season, he was sent down as a cap-saving move and is slated to be on Dallas' Opening Night roster, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. Bichsel made 38 regular-season appearances for Dallas last year, logging four goals, five assists, 155 hits, 41 PIM and 23 blocked shots while averaging 14:53 of ice time.