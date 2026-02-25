Bichsel (lower body) is expected to suit up versus the Kraken on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bichsel looks set to return following a 31-game stint on long-term injured reserve. Prior to his absence, the 21-year-old blueliner recorded just three points in 26 contests, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output from him, though he should be capable of registering plenty of hits.