Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday that Bichsel (lower body) is "very, very close" to returning but will be held out until after the Olympic break, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Bichsel has been sidelined since late November due to his lower-body injury, and his initial goal was to return around the Olympic break. Gulutzan's comments Wednesday suggest that Bichsel was a possibility to return ahead of the league's layoff, but the team will exercise caution and give him a few extra weeks to rest. It wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the ice when the Stars resume play in late February.