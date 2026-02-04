Stars' Lian Bichsel: Set to return after break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday that Bichsel (lower body) is "very, very close" to returning but will be held out until after the Olympic break, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.
Bichsel has been sidelined since late November due to his lower-body injury, and his initial goal was to return around the Olympic break. Gulutzan's comments Wednesday suggest that Bichsel was a possibility to return ahead of the league's layoff, but the team will exercise caution and give him a few extra weeks to rest. It wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the ice when the Stars resume play in late February.