Bichsel will be assigned from AHL Texas to the Swedish Hockey League's Rogle on Monday. He'll return to Texas once Rogle's season is finished.

Bichsel has a goal, five points and 24 PIM in 13 games with Texas this season. The 19-year-old is the one who made the choice to play for Rogle and GM Jim Nill said the Stars respect the decision. Bichsel was taken with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.