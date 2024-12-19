Stankoven notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Stankoven ended a five-game slump with the helper. The 21-year-old forward continues to get a look on the second line with Tyler Seguin (hip) likely out for the remainder of the regular season. Stankoven has yet to really mesh with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment, and the latter left Wednesday's game with an undisclosed injury. Stankoven is at 17 points, 78 shots on net, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 29 outings. His recent slump has seen him drift back to fifth in the rookie scoring race.