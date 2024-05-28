Stankoven logged an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Stankoven set up a Wyatt Johnston tally at 9:08 of the second period, which put the Stars ahead 3-2. The helper ended Stankoven's three-game dry spell. The 21-year-old has stepped into a middle-six role and handled himself well, picking up seven points, 27 shots on net, 20 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 16 playoff outings. He's got a bright future, but for now Stankoven is filling a supporting role.