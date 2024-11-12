Stankoven scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.
Stankoven has two goals and two assists over five contests in November. The 21-year-old has yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests, earning three goals, 10 assists, 40 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances. Stankoven has found success both on the first line and the third line and continues to be part of the power-play mix, so he should keep putting up strong scoring numbers.
