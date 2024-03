Stankoven notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Stankoven snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on a Wyatt Johnston goal in the first period. The Stars continue to shuffle Stankoven between the NHL and AHL on paper, but it's almost certain he's set to stay with the big club. He's contributed a strong nine points with 28 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over his first 11 NHL outings.