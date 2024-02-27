Stankoven tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Playing in his second NHL game, Stankoven picked up his first NHL point on Matt Duchene's power-play tally in the second period before adding his first goal later in the frame, beating Ilya Sorokin with a wrister to tie the game 2-2. Stankoven, a second-round pick in 2021, has displayed plenty of offensive promise, tallying 24 goals and 57 points in 47 games with AHL Texas this year. He'll get an extended look in the NHL with Tyler Seguin (lower body) out week-to-week.