Stankoven provided a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Stankoven is warming up a little with two assists over his last three contests. The 21-year-old has had no luck with finishing lately -- he's on a 25-game goal drought and has come up empty on 65 shots in that span while adding just six helpers. The talented rookie has 20 points, 111 shots on net, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 40 appearances. He'll likely remain in a third-line role, as the Stars have found some success with a more veteran top six in recent weeks.