Stankoven scored two goals on four shots, added two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Stankoven's first goal was on the power play, and his second assist came on Roope Hintz's game-winning tally. There should be no more questions as to Stankoven's NHL readiness -- he's at five goals, three assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over six appearances. The 21-year-old forward has been shuffled to and from the minors for cap purposes, but he looks to be a fixture in the Stars' lineup for years to come.