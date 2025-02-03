Stankoven scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stankoven ended an eight-game goal drought, during which he had one assist, when he scored in the second period. The 21-year-old was down on the fourth line following the return of Mason Marchment (face) and the Stars' trade to acquire Mikael Granlund, which has deepened the team's forward group. Stankoven should remain in the power-play mix, and it's possible he functions more as a middle-six forward, though he saw a team-low 12:04 of ice time Sunday. For the season, the rookie has seven goals, 25 points, 134 shots on net, 33 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 50 appearances.