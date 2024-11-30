Stankoven (lower body) will not be available against the Jets on Sunday, radio host Michael Dixon reports.
Stankoven sat out Friday's tilt versus Colorado. The 21-year-old has four goals and 11 assists across 21 contests in 2024-25. Colin Blackwell will remain in the lineup while Stankoven recovers from his injury.
