Stankoven logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Stankoven has just two helpers over five contests in the Western Conference Finals after picking up four points in the second round. The 21-year-old forward is at eight points, 33 shots on net, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 18 playoff outings. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes as the Stars look to keep their season alive in Game 6 on Sunday.