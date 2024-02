Stankoven was loaned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Stankoven took part in the pregame warmup with Dallas on Tuesday before being listed as a healthy scratch against the Rangers. He was a game-time decision for the contest, but Matt Duchene (lower body) was ultimately available to play. The 20-year-old Stankoven has amassed 24 goals and 57 points in 46 AHL outings this campaign.