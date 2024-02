Stankoven scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Stankoven has scored in consecutive contests, with his tally Tuesday coming a minute into the game. The 21-year-old has three points, six shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating over three NHL appearances. Stankoven has quickly found chemistry with Wyatt Johnston, which could be a valuable development as the Stars deal with Tyler Seguin (lower body) being out week-to-week.