Stankoven scored on one of his six shots in Thursday's win over the Jets.

The 21-year-old forward has scored in three straight games, tallying three goals and four points in his four career games. Stankoven, a second-round draft pick, has been a talented offensive force at every level of hockey during his development. However, don't expect him to maintain an Austen Matthews-like scoring pace, even if Stankoven has been on fire in the AHL with 24 goals and 57 points in 47 games.