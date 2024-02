Stankoven was loaned to AHL Texas on Sunday.

Stankoven made his NHL debut Saturday versus Carolina, logging three shots in 15:20 of ice time, including 3:32 minutes on the power play. The 20-year-old Stankoven could rejoin the Stars on Monday if Tyler Seguin (lower body) can't suit up against the Islanders. Stankoven has 24 goals and 57 points in 47 AHL games this year.