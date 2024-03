Stankoven was reassigned to AHL Texas on Friday, The Score's Kyle Cushman reports.

This is likely just a paper transaction as Stankoven has been outstanding during his short stint with the Stars. Stankoven has five goals and eight points in his first six NHL games, including two goals and a pair of assists Tuesday in a 7-6 overtime win over San Jose. The move keeps Stankoven eligible for the AHL playoffs and he should return to the Dallas lineup ahead of Friday's game in Anaheim.