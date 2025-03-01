Stankoven scored twice on four shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Stankoven has three points over two contests since he was scratched versus the Islanders on Sunday. The 22-year-old ended a five-game goal drought with a first-period tally and added another goal in the third. Stankoven is up to nine goals, 28 points, 147 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances. He's seen even-strength time on the first line lately, which could set him up for a strong finish to the campaign if he stays there.
