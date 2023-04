Glendening produced an assist and six hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Glendening has a goal and an assist over his last four games. The 33-year-old is up to six points, 62 shots on net, 105 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 outings this season. Despite more offense recently, he's unlikely to move out of a fourth-line role, though his defensive work will keep him in the lineup.