Glendening posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Glendening has picked up three of his four points this year in the last three games. He helped out on goals by Nils Lundkvist and Ty Dellandrea in Thursday's win. For the season, Glendening has four points, 15 shots, 26 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating from his usual fourth-line role through 17 outings.