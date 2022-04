Glendening produced a shorthanded assist, six shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Glendening's last two points have been shorthanded assists, though that accounts for all of his offense in nine games in April. The 32-year-old forward continues to play a checking-line role for the Stars in his first season with the team. He's picked up 15 points, 108 shots on net, 164 hits and a minus-13 rating through 75 contests.