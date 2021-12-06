Glendening (lower body) is slated to play in Monday's matchup with Arizona, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Glendening will avoid missing any game action due to his lower-body issue after missing some practice time. The center figures to continue filling a fourth-line role, which will limit both his minutes and fantasy value.
More News
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Adds insurance goal•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Earns assist against former team•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Pair of points in win•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Lights lamp Sunday•