Glendening is dealing with a lower-body injury and is a game-time decision Sunday for Game 7 against Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Glendening departed Game 6 on Friday after skating just 4:20. Even if he's able to return to the lineup, the 33-year-old has managed just two points in his last 19 games and isn't likely to make much of a fantasy impact.