Glendening assisted on Miro Heiskanen's game-opening goal, but the Stars ultimately fell to the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime in Game 2 on Sunday.

Glendening hasn't been one of the postseason's more effective depth forwards. He has played more than 12 minutes in just five of 14 playoff games, and Sunday's assist was only his second point of the postseason. Moreover, he has just 10 total shots, so Glendening's fantasy value has been minimal.