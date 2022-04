Glendening scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Fredrik Karlstrom couldn't score on a partial breakaway, but the rebound went to Glendening, who had the whole net to work with. The 32-year-old Glendening has two points in his last four games. He's up to nine goals, 16 points, 113 shots on net, 168 hits and a minus-15 rating through 78 contests as a constant presence in the Stars' bottom six.