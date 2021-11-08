Glendening scored a goal on two shots and doled out a team-high five hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Glendening tallied at 9:38 of the second period, but the Canucks had already taken control of the momentum in the contest. The goal was Glendening's third in 11 games in his first year with the Stars. He's added 16 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-1 rating while working in a bottom-six role. His strong defensive play will keep him as a fixture in the lineup.