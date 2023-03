Glendening netted a goal in Dallas' 4-1 victory over Chicago on Tuesday.

Glendening isn't exactly known for his offensive contributions. In fact, his marker against the Blackhawks ended a 45-game scoring drought. The 33-year-old has three goals and five points in 63 appearances this season. Glendening is a physical presence though with 46 PIM and 97 hits in 2022-23.