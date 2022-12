Glendening entered the holiday break in an 18-game point drought.

Glendening picked up 33 PIM, 21 hits, 16 blocked shots, 16 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating in that span. The 33-year-old has played almost exclusively on the fourth line this year, so a lack of offense isn't surprising. He has four points through 34 contests overall in a primarily defensive role.