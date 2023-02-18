Glendening (lower body) is out week-to-week, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.
Glendening will be replaced on the fourth line by Fredrik Olofsson. Glendening has two goals and four points with 87 hits and 54 blocks in 56 games, but has not had a point in his last 39 games.
More News
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Still searching for offense•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Offense has gone cold•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Contributes two helpers•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Tallies shortie in Sunday's win•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Stars' Luke Glendening: Clear of injury•