Glendening (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.
Glendening has already missed the last four games due to his lower-body issue, but his retroactive placement on IR could still be activated at any time. Still, the 33-year-old center probably shouldn't be expected to play either Wednesday or Thursday against Arizona or Chicago, respectively.
