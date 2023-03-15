Glendening (lower body) will play Tuesday versus the Canucks, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
Glendening will return after an 11-game absence with the injury. He'll likely slot into a bottom-six role, and Mason Marchment (lower body) will come out of the lineup.
