Glendening has gone 34 games without a point.

That's a lengthy drought, even for a player who is firmly in a fourth-line role. Glendening hasn't gotten on the scoresheet since he had two assists versus the Panthers on Nov. 17. During his drought, the forward has 40 PIM, 57 hits and 35 blocked shots -- his grit and defensive play will keep him in the lineup, but fantasy managers can safely ignore a player with four points through 51 outings overall.