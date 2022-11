Glendening scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added five hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Glendening went 10 games without a point before snapping that drought in the third period of Sunday's victory. The 33-year-old led Stars forwards with 16:56 of ice time, though he often plays significantly less in a fourth-line role. He's scored just two goals while adding 14 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 15 appearances this season.