Glendening scored a goal on two shots, had two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Glendening opened the scoring at 14:45 of the first period. The goal was his first point in four games this season, though the lack of offense is unlikely to impact his role. The 33-year-old is a fourth-liner for the Stars, regarded more for his defense than his scoring. He's added a plus-3 rating, five hits and five blocked shots while averaging 12:49 of ice time per game so far.