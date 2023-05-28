Glendening scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Glendening got a piece of a Thomas Harley shot to score on a redirect. Two of Glendening's three playoff points have come during the Western Conference Finals. The 34-year-old veteran has added 15 shots on net, 25 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 16 playoff appearances in a fourth-line role.