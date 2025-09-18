General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that Krys is expected to be sidelined until January of February due to an Achilles injury, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Krys made 61 regular-season appearances for AHL Texas last year, recording three goals, 14 assists and 32 PIM. However, he's slated to miss the first half of the 2025-26 campaign due to his injury, which will presumably hinder his chances of making his NHL debut this year.